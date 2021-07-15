No Rule of Law, But Law of Ruler: NHRC on Post-Poll Violence in WB

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, 15 July, in a report submitted to the Calcutta High Court on the post-poll violence in West Bengal, called out the "appalling apathy" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government and slammed the violence by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) against supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

In its report, the NHRC said that the post-poll violence"resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation".

Saying that the situation in the state is a manifestation of "Law of Ruler", instead of "Rule of Law", the report also held the local police to be "grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence".