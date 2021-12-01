Delhi Witnessed the Worst Air Quality This November in Past 7 Years

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality for November was the worst in the past seven years with the city witnessing “severe” air pollution on 11 days and not a single "good" air quality day.

Experts reasoned this to the shifting of the peak stubble burning period by around a week due to a prolonged monsoon season, news agency PTI reported.

The 30-day average of the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 376, compared to 328 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 335 in 2018, 361 in 2017, 374 in 2016, and 358 in 2015, according to the CPCB.