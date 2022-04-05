Delhi University Protest Day 2: Students Continue Agitation Over Offline Tests

Hundreds of Delhi University (DU) students have been protesting at the Arts Faculty of DU’s North Campus since Monday, 4 April. They have been demanding that their semester exams be conducted online, instead of offline since their courses were also conducted online.

On Monday, a case was registered against five students under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). A few other students were detained and then released. However, the agitation continued on Tuesday. Students said that the administration asked them to leave the campus otherwise ‘departmental and police action’ would be taken against them.