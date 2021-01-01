Delhi Temperature Drops to 1.1 Degrees on 1 Jan, Lowest in 14 Yrs

Delhi recorded the lowest temperature in 14 years on 1 January, with the mercury dropping to 1.1 degree Celsius, news agency PTI reported. “Very dense” fog lowered visibility to “zero” metres till 7 am, affecting traffic movement, on the New Year’s Day.

The lowest temperature was last recorded in 2006 at 0.2 degree Celsius. Last year, the temperature had dropped as low as 2.4 degree Celsius in January, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Many parts of the northwestern plains have recorded sub-zero or near zero temperatures in the last couple of days, according to Hindustan Times, with temperatures dropping to -1.2 degree in Haryana’s Hisar and zero degrees in some regions of Punjab and Rajasthan.