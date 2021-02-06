Delhi Schools Reopen for Classes 9, 11; Sisodia Visits Govt School

The Delhi government on Friday, 5 February, reopened schools for the students of classes 9 and 11. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had an interaction with the students of a government school.
As per a report by PTI, Sisodia said, “We cannot wait for ‘Zero COVID Case Day’ as it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow COVID-19 precautions and start to get back to their normal life. Students of Classes 10th and 12th were able to strictly follow COVID-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well.”
This decision comes after reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from 18 January.
Sisodia also mentioned that parents have been supportive of the government’s decision to resume schools.
(With inputs from PTI.)
