Delhi Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutes to Reopen From 29 November

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.
(Photo: IANS)
Schools, colleges, and educational institutes in Delhi will reopen from Monday, 29 November, owing to the improving air quality in the national capital, the state's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, as per news agency ANI.
Rai also said the state government has decided to allow the entry of all CNG and electric vehicles into Delhi from 27 November. However, the entry of all other vehicles would remain banned till 3 December, Rai added.
"We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi government employees reside," Rai said, as per ANI.
On Monday, 22 November, the Delhi government had lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities. However, Rai had said that if any agency was found violating dust control norms, the government would stop their work and impose a penalty on them without notice.
The Delhi government had also asked its employees to continue working from home till 26 November.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)