Delhi Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutes to Reopen From 29 November

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes in Delhi will reopen from Monday, 29 November, owing to the improving air quality in the national capital, the state's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, as per news agency ANI.

Rai also said the state government has decided to allow the entry of all CNG and electric vehicles into Delhi from 27 November. However, the entry of all other vehicles would remain banned till 3 December, Rai added.