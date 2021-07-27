Ex-CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Rakesh Asthana, the 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday, 27 July.

Asthana was serving as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

"Consequent upon appointment of Rakesh Asthana, Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," read the Home Ministry order.

Asthana was appointed as DG of BSF in August last year and was scheduled to retire on 31 July 2021.