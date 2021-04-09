Delhi Police Summons Dasna Head Priest For Remarks on Prophet

The Delhi Police on Friday, 9 April, summoned Dasna Devi temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi.

As per The Indian Express, DCP (New Delhi district) Eish Singhal said, “We have issued a notice to Narsinghanand, asking him to join the investigation.”

After a video of the Hindutva leader abusing and making derogatory remarks at Prophet Muhammad during an event at Delhi’s Press Club went viral, Delhi Police registered an FIR against him for hurting religious sentiments on Saturday, 3 April.