Delhi Police Registers Two FIRs After Clashes Between JNU Security and ABVP

The Delhi police registered two separate FIRs on Tuesday, 23 August, in connection with the clashes that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and security staff, officials said.
(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter/abvpjnu)
However, the ABVP claimed that it is the university which carried out the attack after students staged protests, seeking the release of the fellowship money which they claimed to have not received for two years.
Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said, “On the complaint of Nishant, a JNU student, a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.”
The police added that another FIR has been registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) after a complaint by JNU chief security officer Navin.
On Monday afternoon, clashes broke out between students from the right-wing group and the security guards at JNU.
Students alleged that the security guards attacked them when they had gone to the scholarship office to demand the release of scholarship money that had been withheld for two years.
The ABVP has alleged that the JNU administration carried out a violent attack on the students to suppress the scholarship "scam".
Meanwhile, JNU Registrar Ravikesh accused the ABVP students of barging into the university’s Students and Project Section and blocking the entry, and exit.
He added that the university authorities also reported that some staff members developed medical problems after they were not allowed to move from the section.
(With inputs from PTI.)
