Clashes Break Out Between ABVP Students and JNU Staff Over Scholarships

On Monday afternoon, clashes broke out between students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and security guards at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Students alleged that the security guards attacked them when they had gone to the scholarship office to demand the release of scholarship money that had been withheld for two years.
Purported videos of the incident show both sides attacking each other. A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “We received a PCR call about the clash between students and security staff. We have also received complaints from the security staff and students. The matter was resolved before we reached the spot.”
Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), told the newspaper, “Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints we receive.”
ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar told The Quint, “We had gone to ask the administration to release scholarship and fellowship funds at around 11:30 am. There were three specially-abled students in our midst when the security guards started attacking us. Many students have been beaten up and injured.”
The ABVP president claimed, “Guards have never attacked students in the past for such small issues. We want the administration, particularly the rector, to apologise to us and meet our demands regarding the scholarships.”
Students claimed that they have not been getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) scholarships for the last two years.
ABVP's JNU unit tweeted out visuals of students who were injured in the clashes.
Meanwhile, other student activists claimed that the students attacked and heckled the security guards.
The university's administration has not commented on the issue till now.
