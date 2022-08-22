Clashes Break Out Between ABVP Students and JNU Staff Over Scholarships

On Monday afternoon, clashes broke out between students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and security guards at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Students alleged that the security guards attacked them when they had gone to the scholarship office to demand the release of scholarship money that had been withheld for two years.

Purported videos of the incident show both sides attacking each other. A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “We received a PCR call about the clash between students and security staff. We have also received complaints from the security staff and students. The matter was resolved before we reached the spot.”

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), told the newspaper, “Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints we receive.”