FIR Against Influencer Bobby Kataria After Video Showed Him Smoking on Flight

The Delhi Police on Monday, 15 August, filed a case against social media influencer Bobby Kataria, seven months after he recorded a video in which he can be seen smoking inside a purported SpiceJet plane.

The video had gone viral on social media last week, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe into the matter.

In the video, Kataria can be seen lighting a cigarette and smoking while lying down on the seat of an aircraft, which was reportedly flying from Dubai to Delhi on 21 January.