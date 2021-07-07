Delhi: Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 per Litre After Yet Another Hike

One Delhi resident was quoted as saying, "Petrol price is increasing every day. It was at Rs 99 yesterday and today it has crossed Rs 100. We hope the price of petrol decreases as soon as possible so that the public can get relief," news agency ANI reported.

The increasing rates differ from state to state depending on the rate of value-added tax.

So far, petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal.

