Delhi: Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 per Litre After Yet Another Hike

As Indian citizens recover from the financial burdens posed by the pandemic, the continuously rising fuel prices across the country have further aggravated troubles for the common man.
One Delhi resident was quoted as saying, "Petrol price is increasing every day. It was at Rs 99 yesterday and today it has crossed Rs 100. We hope the price of petrol decreases as soon as possible so that the public can get relief," news agency ANI reported.
The increasing rates differ from state to state depending on the rate of value-added tax.
So far, petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from 7 July.
Congress said in a statement, "Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between 7 July and 17 July", ANI reported.
