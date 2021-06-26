Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Crosses Rs 100 in Two More State Capitals

Global cues pushed fuel prices to increase again across the country on Saturday, 26 June, adding to the miseries of the common man already grappling with rising food prices amidst shrinking income.
With the rise, petrol price has reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country extending the scope of historic high prices that had already made the fuel rate cross the Rs 100-per-litre mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100/l mark for the first time on 29 May, the fuel price reached new high of Rs 104.24 per litre on Saturday. Diesel price also increased in the city to reach Rs 96.13 a litre, the highest among metro cities.
Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices increased on Saturday but its retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.
Petrol prices in three other metros have also reached closer to Rs 100-per-litre mark. OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, this mark could be breached in other places as well by month end.
With global crude prices also rising on a pick-up demand and depleting inventories of the world's largest fuel guzzler, the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in coming days. The benchmark Brent crude reached multi-year high of over USD 76 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange.
