On Camera: Delhi Man Tied to Pole, Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft

The Delhi Police said that a case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to round up the men who assaulted Isar Ahmed.
(Photo: Video Screenshot)
A man died after being tied to a pole and beaten by a group of unidentified men in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Tuesday, 26 September, on the suspicion of theft.
Video of the incident: The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Isar Ahmed. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of men beating Ahmed with sticks while he is tied to a pole. The victim is also seen crying in pain and pleading with them to stop.
Before he could be taken to the hospital, Isar passed away, Wajid told the police.
No communal angle: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to round up the men who assaulted Ahmed. Northeast Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Joy Tirkey also said that no communal angle is involved in the incident.
