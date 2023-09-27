On Camera: Delhi Man Tied to Pole, Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft

A man died after being tied to a pole and beaten by a group of unidentified men in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Tuesday, 26 September, on the suspicion of theft.

Video of the incident: The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Isar Ahmed. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of men beating Ahmed with sticks while he is tied to a pole. The victim is also seen crying in pain and pleading with them to stop.