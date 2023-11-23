On Camera: Minor Stabs Delhi Man Multiple Times Over Rs 350, Dances Next to Body

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An 18-year-old Delhi man was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday, 21 November, by a minor, who was seen on CCTV camera dancing next to the victim's body after killing him.
Motive: The motive behind the murder, which took place in the Janta Mazdoor Colony of Delhi's Welcome area, was allegedly robbery, according to the police.
"The accused first choked the victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money of about Rs 350. The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared as brought dead," the police said.
"On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at around 11:15 PM that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him in Janta Mazdoor colony in Welcome area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey stated.
Tirkey further said that efforts are being made to identify the victim.
