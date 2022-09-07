Delhi LG Directs Action on Tax Evasion Complaint Against Kejriwal: Report

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Make India No 1' campaign.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the chief secretary of the Delhi government for "necessary action" on a complaint that accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "tax evasion" through "undervaluation" of his three properties sold in Haryana, sources in LG office said on Wednesday, 7 September.
No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government over the charge. However, sources in Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) said that the "ancestral property" was sold as per "collector rates".
"Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if the LG wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done," said the AAP sources.
A copy of the complaint addressed to Delhi Lokayukta, was also received by the LG office on 28 August this year, sources said.
"The Lt Governor marked the complaint to Chief Secretary for further necessary action," sources said without revealing the name of the complainant.
The complainant has alleged that the three properties, two owned by Kejriwal and one by his father, were sold through his wife.
The transaction involved "evasion" of Rs 25.93 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as capital gains tax, alleged the complainant.
The AAP government and the LG have been accusing each other of corruption after the latter recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
