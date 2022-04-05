HC Stays Trial Court Summons to Subramanian Swamy in Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 4 April, stayed the summons and other proceedings issued by a lower court against Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in a defamation case filed by his fellow party man and BJP spokesperson for Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Issuing notice in the plea, Justice Jasmeet Singh slated it for further hearing on 6 September.

As per Bagga, Swamy had allegedly posted a defamatory tweet against him.

Earlier while issuing the summoning order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had noted, "This court is of the considered view that in the present case there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against the respondent."

Challenging the order, Swamy had then moved the high court.