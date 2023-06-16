'Hurts to Be Called Mochi Ji': Why a Family Fought CBSE Over Surname Change

CBSE, in the case, contended before the court that a change in the surname of the petitioners would entail a change in their caste, which could be misused.

It is pertinent to note that a 2016 judgement by the Bombay High Court stated that a change in surname does not change the caste of a person. The court was hearing the plea of a medical graduate, who was denied admission in a post-graduate course in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category despite possessing a valid caste certificate, on the ground that he had changed his surname.

"If the surname is changed, that does not change the caste of a person. It is specific contention of the petitioner that the change in his surname is duly notified in the Government Gazette," observed the court.

In the case of the Nayak brothers, the board also argued that the petitioners are seeking a change in their father’s name, which is beyond the records of the school and is not permissible.

Granting relief to the brothers, the Delhi High Court, however, observed that the denial by CBSE for carrying out the requisite change in their certificates was unjustified.