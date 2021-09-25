HC Slams ‘Copy-Paste’ PIL Against Rakesh Asthana Being Made Delhi Police Chief

Stating that the petition was a “copy-paste”, the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, 23 September, adjourned the hearing of a PIL challenging IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner to 27 September.

As reported by The Indian Express, this came after the petitioner’s counsel advocate BS Bagga could not successfully explain the meaning of the term ‘super time scale’, which refers to the seniority of an officer.

The PIL was filed by Sadre Alam, a lawyer, along with an intervention application by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, reported Hindustan Times.

“All these things you have copied from the memo of the senior advocate (Prashant Bhushan)," the bench of chief justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told the counsel.

"If you are copying, you do it 5% and write 95% of your own. Here, 97 to 99% is copied even with all the full stops and commas."

Further, stating that they have "tolerated it this time,” the bench asked Alam to not do this in the future.