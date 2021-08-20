LG Rejected Delhi Govt’s Proposal for Panel on Oxygen Shortage Deaths: Sisodia

Background

Ten days ago, Sisodia had alleged that the Central government had not even asked for data on the deaths that occurred due to oxygen shortage during the second wave.

To this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya responded on Twitter, attaching a copy of an email sent to the Delhi government for the same.

"Respected Sisodia ji, here is the copy of the mail sent by my ministry to the Delhi government on 26 July. It's not too late yet! By August 13 you can send the data so that we can answer the question in the Parliament. After reviewing with your officers, please send the necessary data as soon as possible," Mandaviya wrote in Hindi.