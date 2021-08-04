Delete Rahul's Photo With Deceased Dalit Girl's Parents: NCPCR to Twitter

The National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday, 4 August, issued a notice to Twitter India, asking them to remove a photo posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which revealed the identity of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated in Southwest Delhi.

The Congress leader, on Wednesday morning, posted a picture of his meeting with the young girl’s family at their place of residence. In the photo, Gandhi can be seen seated in a vehicle with the parents of the deceased.

Tweeting the notice, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, on Wednesday, said: