Delhi Court Sends ISIS Member to NIA Custody Till 16 August

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma extended the custodial interrogation of Mohsin Ahmad, who hails from Patna in Bihar
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma extended the custodial interrogation of Mohsin Ahmad, who originally hails from Patna in Bihar, on a plea filed by the probe agency after he was produced before the court.

(Photo: IANS)

A Delhi court on Monday, 8 August, sent an active ISIS member, arrested for allegedly collecting funds for the global terror group, to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till 16 August for custodial interrogation.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma extended the custodial interrogation of Mohsin Ahmad, who originally hails from Patna in Bihar, on a plea filed by the probe agency after he was produced before the court.

Ahmad was arrested from his Batla House residence on Saturday by the NIA in the case of ISIS' online and on-ground activities.

The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on 25 June.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," the NIA said, adding he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency to further ISIS' activities.

On 31 July, the anti-terror agency carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states — Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur, and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

