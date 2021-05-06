Delhi Court Releases 12 Seized Oxygen Concentrators 

A court order on Wednesday, 5 May, directed the distribution of oxygen concentrators that were seized by Delhi Police, among various judicial and police officers for utilisation.
Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Bahal highlighted the deaths of two judicial officers due to COVID-19 in the order. The matter was heard after an application was filed by the police for the release of 12 oxygen concentrators seized from Vinay Agarwal and Akash Vashist on 4 May.
Agarwal and Vashist were arrested and the machines were deposited at Dwarka police station.
It was also submitted that several cops were battling COVID and, therefore, the seized medical supplies could be used for saving the lives of police personnel.
The court pointed out in its order, “It is pertinent to mention that judicial officers, due to their nature of work, are also exposed to deadly coronavirus. A large number of judicial officers and their families in Delhi have been infected with COVID-19 and unfortunately, two members of the Delhi judiciary – family court Judge Kovai Venugopal and Metropolitan Magistrate Dwarka Kamran Khan – have lost their lives due to the infection.”
Therefore, the court said that in the “best interest of the health of police officers, judicial officers and their family members, this court deems it fit to release and put to immediate use the 12 oxygen concentrators”.
Out of the 12 oxygen concentrators, two machines will be released to the DCP, Dwarka, for COVID-affected police officials.
Further, “Three oxygen concentrators will be released for the office of principal district and sessions judge (HQ) of Tis Hazari, and two will be handed over to the office of the principal district and sessions judge of Dwarka.
The order also stated that three oxygen concentrators will go to the office of the principal district and sessions judge, Saket, and two to the COVID health centre at Delhi Judicial Academy, Dwarka, directed Bahal.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined