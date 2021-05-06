Russia Approves ‘Sputnik Light’, a Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the vaccine, reportedly informed in a statement that Sputnik Light "demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy" compared to 91.6 percent for the two-shot Sputnik V.

AFP further quoted RDIF as saying that the results were drawn from "data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia's mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021."

The Russian vaccine has reportedly been approved for use in over 60 countries.

However, it has not yet been granted approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik V over concerns that the Kremlin would use it as a soft-power tool to advance its interests, according to AFP.