Delhi Court Issues Warrant Against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife on ED's Plea

Delhi’s Patiala House court, on 7 May, issued a bailable warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee, in connection with a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate, for allegedly refusing to join the probe in a money laundering case.

The ED had lodged a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a November 2020 FIR, registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas, PTI reported.

The kingpin of the scam is believed to be Anup Majhi alias Lala.