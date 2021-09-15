Complete Ban on Storage, Sale & Use of Firecrackers in Delhi Ahead of Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 15 September, announced that a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers this year, similar to 2020. Image used for representational purposes.
CM Kejriwal announced the ban in a tweet, writing that the decision was being imposed in view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the last three years, in order to save people's lives.
In 2020, ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on 5 November declared a ban on firecrackers in the national capital.
The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi.
Kejriwal had said then: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi.”
Apart from Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and West Bengal had also banned firecrackers on Diwali and Kali Puja in view of rising coronavirus cases.
