Complete Ban on Storage, Sale & Use of Firecrackers in Delhi Ahead of Diwali

In 2020, ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on 5 November declared a ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Kejriwal had said then: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi.”

Apart from Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and West Bengal had also banned firecrackers on Diwali and Kali Puja in view of rising coronavirus cases.