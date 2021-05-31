36 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Aligarh; 12 Booked

The death toll from spurious liquor consumption in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh climbed to 36 on Monday, 31 May, according to a PTI report.

Taking note of the incident, the authorities ordered a magisterial probe and suspended three excise officials.

The inquiry will be conducted by an additional district magistrate-rank officer, DM Chandra Bhushan Singh told reporters on Sunday, 30 May.

The administration is likely to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty, he said.