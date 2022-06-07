Delhi Additional DCP South Harsha Vardhan Appointed as DCP Dwarka

Choudhary was relieved from his post after reports emerged of the officer allegedly creating a ruckus at a party he attended on 3 June, where he also threw glasses, hurting a woman.

However, the Delhi Police PRO issued a statement clarifying that there had been a "miscommunication" and that it was a family matter which was resolved later.

The DCP had shared a letter with the media, by the woman stating that she wanted to ‘withdraw’ her complaint.

Despite this clarification from the police, Shankar Choudhury was relieved from his duty as DCP Dwarka, only a few hours later.

Previously, in November 2021, a Delhi Court had pulled up the DCP regarding the arrest of gangster Rohit Gehlot, in connection with a firing case. The court had said that the Dwarka police had not followed legal provisions regarding the arrest.