Delhi’s 21-Day Record of No COVID Deaths Comes to an End With 2 Fatalities

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Delhi’s record of not registering any COVID-related death for 21 days straight came to an end on Friday, 12 November, when the national capital reported the first deaths due to COVID-19 in November after two people succumbed to the infection.
The last COVID death was recorded on 22 October. Friday's deaths have taken the death toll to 25,093, as per government data.
Delhi has witnessed five fatalities in September, followed by four in October, the lowest monthly toll since the pandemic began in March last year.
Meanwhile, Delhi is suffering ‘severe’ category air quality post-Diwali, after a firecracker ban was widely violated.
Further, authorities have advised Delhi residents to regulate their outdoor activities and also informed government and private offices to cut down vehicle emissions by at least 30 percent to somehow tackle the worsening air quality index (AQI) in the national capital.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)