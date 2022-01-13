'Deeply Aggrieved': Zomato Announces Rs 10 Lakh, Job for Wife of Killed Employee

Days after a Zomato delivery executive was killed in a road accident, company CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday, 13 January, said that Zomato was extending all possible assistance to the family of the deceased.

Zomato will be helping the family of its former employee Salil Tripathi with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh, Goyal said in a statement.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Salil Tripathi [Zomato Delivery Partner] who died after being allegedly hit by a police constable in a road accident in Rohini on Saturday night," the statement said.