Deconstructing the 'Aryan Invasion' Debate Surrounding IIT Kharagpur's Calendar

The 2022 calendar published by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has kicked up a storm that shows no signs of abating.

Titled "Recovery of the Foundation of Indian Knowledge Systems", it basically argues for the indigenous nature of India's Vedic culture, and further provides "twelve evidences" for the "recognition of the secret of the Vedas", "reinterpretation of the Indus Valley Civilisation", and "rebuttal of the Aryan invasion myth."

The calendar was released by IIT Kharagpur's Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge System.