11 Dead in Mini-Bus Accident in J&K's Poonch; Rescue Ops On

Poonch: A rescue operation is being conducted after a passenger bus fell into a gorge near the Bareri Nallah in Poonch district on Wednesday, 14 September. Several people are feared dead.
(Photo: PTI)
A mini-bus accident in the Sawjian area of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 14 September, claimed the lives of 11 people.
The death toll may rise in the coming hours.
According to PTI, over 20 people have been injured in the incident.
Rescue efforts are being undertaken by the Army, the local police, and the villagers, say reports.
The Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, expressed sorrow over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased, shortly after the news broke.
The bus was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan, when it met with the accident near Bareri Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, said PTI.
President Droupadi Murmu also grieved the loss of life and said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
