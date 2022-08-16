Bus Carrying 37 ITBP Personnel Rolls Off Road in J&K, Several Feared Dead

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bus Carrying 37 ITBP Personnel Rolls Off Road in J&K, Several Feared Dead

The civil bus was carrying 39 security forces personnel – 37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police.
A civil bus carrying 39 security forces personnel – 37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police – fell down to a roadside river bed on Tuesday, 16 August, after its breaks reportedly failed. Several casualties are feared.

The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Published: 16 Aug 2022,12:14 PM IST
