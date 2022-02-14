Gurugram High-Rise Collapse: Second FIR Registered Against Builder, 5 Others

DTP RS Nath, in his complaint, held that an FIR should be filed against the developer, structural engineer, proof consultant, architect, and contractor.

It alleged that the accident indicates that the certificate of the structural engineer and proof consultant, as well as the contractor's work “is not credit worthy and rather fraudulent,” The Indian Express reported.

"As per provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas, Restriction of Unregulated Development Act no. 41 of 1963 and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act No. 8 of 1975 and rules framed there under, the licensee, the structure engineer and the contractors are solely responsible for the unfortunate incident," the FIR stated.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)