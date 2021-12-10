'Son Battling Each Minute': Father of GC Varun Singh Who Survived Chopper Crash

As the nation mourns the untimely demise of the brave hearts who lost their lives in the Mi17 V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, the father of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the accident, told The Quint that his son has suffered 95 percent burn injuries and that "there are several (medical) complications."

Singh, 42, was first rushed to the Military Hospital in Wellington on 8 December. The crash had killed 13 others who were with him, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in the Indian Air Force helicopter.