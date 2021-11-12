Hizbul Commander Shiraz Molvi Among Two Militants Killed in Kashmir Gunfight

The two terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district have been identified and one of them was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. Picture used for representation.
The two militants killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district have been identified and one of them was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.
"A big success for us," police quoting Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said.
The gunfight took place on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)