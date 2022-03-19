Dalit Youth Killed in Rajasthan for His 'Good Looks,' Say Kin; Cops Cite Rivalry

How the Incident Unfolded

According to the case registered with the police, Jitendrapal was going from Bali to Barwa on Tuesday along with his friend Harish Kumar. Jitendrapal was sitting behind Kumar on a motorcycle.

Two kilometers away from Bali, two youths on a bike told them to stop. When Harish slowed down, one of the men stabbed Jitendrapal in the back. Injured, he fell down and was stabbed another four times in his stomach and chest. He died before reaching the hospital.

Bali SHO Devendra Singh said that there was an old feud between the two and they had fought in the past.