Dalit Woman & Minor Son Assaulted, Locked Out of Home in UP's Gonda

A Dalit woman and her minor son were allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by the representative of the gram pradhan and his associate in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda's district.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A Dalit woman and her minor son were allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by a gram pradhan representative and his associate in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda's district on Sunday, 28 August, because her daughter did a court marriage with a man from same village.
The accused have been identified as gram pradhan representative Santosh Yadav and his associate Sant Kumar Yadav, the police added.
She also said that Yadav forcefully locked them out of their house. A video of the incident has surfaced online.
Shree further added that she did not get any help from the local police station.
Later, Gonda's Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar took cognisance of the incident, saying that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) at Nawabganj police station on Tuesday.
"The lock at the woman's house has been broken and the family has moved back in. A case has been registered under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act, and the inspector-in-charge of the area has been directed to provide security to the victim's family," the SP said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)