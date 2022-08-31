Dalit Woman & Minor Son Assaulted, Locked Out of Home in UP's Gonda

Shree further added that she did not get any help from the local police station.

Later, Gonda's Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar took cognisance of the incident, saying that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) at Nawabganj police station on Tuesday.

"The lock at the woman's house has been broken and the family has moved back in. A case has been registered under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act, and the inspector-in-charge of the area has been directed to provide security to the victim's family," the SP said.