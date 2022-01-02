Dalit Family in Karnataka's Belagavi Attacked Over Alleged Conversion

A Dalit family at Tukkanatti village in Karnataka's Belagavi district was beaten up on 29 December 2021 by members of a right-wing organisation, accusing them of forcibly converting people to Christianity.

Five members of the family were injured, including a woman, who suffered burn injuries. The family is being treated at a government hospital and a private hospital in Mudalagi town, reported The Hindu.

On 29 December, pastor Akshay Kumar Karangavi was holding prayers at his residence when members of the right-wing organisation barged into the house and asked them to stop the congregation. The attackers said the family was forcibly converting their neighbours to Christianity.

The pastor's spouse alleged in a complaint that they threw hot gravy on her and outraged the modesty of another woman in the house. The prayer was part of the annual Christmas celebrations, she said.