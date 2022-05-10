Santoor Legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away; PM Modi Mourns Demise

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Legendary Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai. He was 84. As per a report by The Indian Express, Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related issues for some time and he passed due to a cardiac arrest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti", he wrote.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, "Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences".
Sharma composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for a number of films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)