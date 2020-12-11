Cow Vigilantes Are at Risk: K’taka Min Defends Anti-Slaughter Bill

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan defended the state’s new anti-cow slaughter bill saying that the cow vigilantes were at risk and that the new law ‘will embolden them.’

“Earlier, life was at risk for vigilantes... not for those who were in the (cattle) trade,” Narayan said in a conversation with NDTV.

Adding that the Bill was framed keeping in mind the vigilantes, he further said that anybody who is working for a cause and the law of the land, should definitely have a scope to work in this provision.