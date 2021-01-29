Latest News: 18,855 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India on Friday reported 18,855 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,20,048. The death toll increased by 163 to 1,54,010.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,71,686 active cases across the country, while 1,03,94,352 patients have been discharged so far.
Sensex on Friday surged 403.16 points to 47,277.52 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 118.65 points to 13,936.20.
(Source: PTI)
