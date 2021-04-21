Bengaluru Home-Cooks Volunteer to Prepare Meals for COVID Patients

As the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus increased in Bengaluru, residents in the city kick-started volunteer efforts to provide food and other necessary items for COVID-19 patients. Many took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to share the ways they could pitch in and help those in need.

Sreya Vittaldev, a resident of HAL in Bengaluru, made a spreadsheet with contacts of people willing to cook food for those in need and by Tuesday morning, more than 20 people in different parts of the city came forward to help. The contacts can be found on this link.