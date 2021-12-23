Too Soon To Decide if Omicron Is More Severe Than Delta Variant: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, 22 December, said it does not have enough data to ascertain if Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, is more severe than the Delta variant.

This comes almost a month after Omicron triggered global alarm.

Speaking at a media briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, the global health body's technical lead on COVID-19, however, said they do have some data that suggests that the rates of hospitalisations are lower among Omicron patients, reported Reuters.