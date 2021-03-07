‘Pandemic Ending in Delhi, Entering Endemic Phase’: Health Min

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Sunday, 7 March that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing the endemic phase in the national capital region.

Jain’s remark has come even as the Union Health Ministry included Delhi in its list of eight states that are displaying marginal spike in the COVID-19 cases.

The health minister also asserted that the situation of the infection with the city ‘under control’ and currently the infection rate is less than 1 percent.