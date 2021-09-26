CoWIN Certificate to Show Date of Birth of Fully Vaccinated Travelling Abroad

The issue of international acceptance of COVID vaccine certificates has become a controversy. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/ The Quint)
National Health Authority (NHA) chief Dr RS Sharma on Saturday, 25 September, said that those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and want to travel abroad will have their date of birth written in full on the CoWIN certificate.
This comes after the United Kingdom failed to recognise Indians vaccinated with 'Covishield' as fully vaccinated.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Sharma said:
He added that those travelling abroad can download updated version of their vaccine certificate from CoWIN.
A day after controversy erupted, the United Kingdom on 22 September, updated its travel guidelines to include Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield in its list of recognised vaccines. However, India does not feature in a list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated.
Speaking to news agency PTI, an official from the British High Commission in India, addressed criticism against the new guidelines, stating:
A vaccine certificate should have the following details, the UK government said:
Forename and surname(s)
Date of birth
Vaccine brand and manufacturer
Date of vaccination for every dose
Country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer
"If your document from a public health body does not include all of these, you must follow the non-vaccinated rules," their official statement read.
(With inputs from ANI)
