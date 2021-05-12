Covaxin Production Capacity To Be Doubled by May-June, Says Centre

The statement said that inter-ministerial teams had visited the sites of two main vaccine manufacturers in India to get their inputs on how production can be ramped up.
“In this period, there have been extensive reviews and feasibility studies on the plans being discussed with vaccine manufacturers. As a part of this augmentation plan, the capacities of Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad as well as other public sector manufacturers are being upgraded with the required infrastructure and technology. Financial support is being provided as a grant from GoI to the tune of appx Rs 65 Cr to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility which is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production,” the release said.
Three public sectors companies are also being roped in to increase the capacity of vaccine production – including Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad, and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr, as per ANI.