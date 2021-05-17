Amid Shortage, Telangana Halts 2nd Covaxin Dose for Those Above 45

The health authorities in Telangana on Sunday, 16 May, announced that they are suspending distribution of Covaxin in view of inadequate stock of the vaccine.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that in view of inadequate stocks and non-receipt of fresh stocks from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose drive for persons above 45 years of age is postponed.

Details regarding resumption of vaccination drive will be made available subsequently, he said.

The suspension comes at a time when the state has been focusing on second dose for people above 45 years for over two weeks.