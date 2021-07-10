Covaxin Likely to Get Approval From WHO in the Next 4-6 Weeks

Image used for representational purposes.
India's indigenously developed Covaxin is likely to get the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the next four-six week, said the agency's Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday, 9 July.
"Bharat Biotech has already started submitting the data and the dossier is being assessed. It is the next vaccine to be reviewed by our committee. There will be a decision on inclusion in the next four to six weeks,” Dr Swaminathan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times during a webinar.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which has so far received emergency approval in 16 countries, released it's Phase-3 clinical trial data via a non-peer reviewed pre-print publication earlier this month which showed the vaccine to be 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic infections.
If approved and included in the Emergency Use Listing (EUL), the move will come as a relief and ease international travel for Indian citizens who have been vaccinated with Covaxin.
Speaking at the webinar, Dr Swaminathan also spoke about the global immunisation drive and said that it was 'frustrating' that countries are testing booster doses for themselves when parts of the world, like Africa, hadn't got vaccinated, reported The Hindu.
Referring to the global targets and the vaccination rate, she said that it is unlikely that the world would be protected sufficiently until the next year and a half.
(With inputs from The Hindu and Hindustan Times)
