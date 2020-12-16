Covaxin Well-Tolerated, Induces Immune Response: Phase 1 Findings

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, 16 December, released the interim findings from the phase 1 trial of Covaxin, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, saying it "induced (a) neutralising antibody (an immune response)“ and "was well-tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events”.

"After the first vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity and were resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication. The most common adverse event was pain at injection site which resolved spontaneously," the firm said as part of its interim findings.

Covaxin is among the three vaccine candidates that have applied for emergency use authorisation in India. The other two are Pfizer's vaccine candidate and Covishield, the vaccine candidate of Oxford-AstraZeneca, which is being produced in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India.